AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The LeBron James Family Foundation partnered with Starbucks to open a community store inside the foundation’s upcoming House Three Thirty, helping I PROMISE students and families get job training experience.

The new Starbucks community store is designed to serve the community in a “whole new way,” according to a press release from the LJFF.

Employees at the store will be I PROMISE students, parents, teachers and other family members who will be able to pursue their passions and acquire job-training experience, the release said.

All sale proceeds of the new Starbucks community store will go back to the LJFF, the release said.

“The vision for House Three Thirty is to serve our families’ need for more work experience and hands-on job training. That extends to every single facet of the expansive space, including this one-of-a-kind Starbucks location,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LJFF. “We’re so thankful to Starbucks for trusting us to help rewrite the handbook on what job training looks like and how we can employ people for their futures. What you can expect from this location is caring and prepared team members, “be best” service, a warm and welcoming environment, and a community model that we believe can change the world.”

House Three Thirty is a space for the entire community to gather and attend different programs.

The LJFF Starbucks will be located in House Three Thirty on Market Street, which is within walking distance of the I Promise School. It will have a family sitting area as well as a seasonal outdoor patio, according to the release.

“This Starbucks represents another pathway for our students still working to obtain their high school GEDs. For our parents looking for a better-paying job and more meaningful employment. For our friends of the family exploring a new industry for the first time. And while they’re pursuing their own passions, they’re fueling it in others with their service. This can touch so many lives,” Campbell said.

The new Starbucks community store will open to the public on March 30, which is known as 330 Day Akron during House Three Thirty’s official opening.