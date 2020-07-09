LeBron James Family Foundation partners with Akron landmark to create new space for I Promise students

Editor’s Note: The video above is the grand opening of the I Promise School.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Tangier in Akron will soon be home to a sports complex and community space for the I Promise School.

The LeBron James Family Foundation is working with The Tangier, the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation, and the J.M. Smucker Company to make it possible.

The Tangier is walking distance from the school.

LeBron James Family Foundation Teams Up With The Tangier to Create Innovative Sports Complex and Community Space for I PROMISE Students

in partnership with The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation and The J.M. Smucker Company (courtesy: LeBron James Family Foundation)

The upper deck of Tangier’s parking structure will be converted into a multi-use sports complex.

It will also be the future site of physical education classes for the I Promise School and assemblies as well.

The Tangier ballroom will be where The Lebron James Family Foundation will hold HomeTown Hall events.

“It fits so many of our needs in terms of a safe, multi-use facility for the I PROMISE School students’ physical activities that is also a community space for our family events,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “As our family continues to grow every year, it’s getting harder to find a space that can accommodate all of us at once. The Tangier not only has the space, but also the passion for our families, so it’s a perfect fit.”

“As a family-owned business serving Akron for more than 70 years, family has always been at the root of our mission. Having the opportunity to work with the LeBron James Family Foundation to serve the community and their families fits perfectly in line with what we’re about,” said Angelica George, General Manager for The Tangier. “We will continue to book wedding receptions, private events, and entertainment, but we are excited to be a part of this incredible family.”

The LeBron James Family Foundation serves 1,500 Akron students and families.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8