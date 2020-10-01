LeBron James Family Foundation launches program to tackle systemic racism

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) is working to address systemic racism and its roots in education with a new program.

The “I Promise Huddle” is a leadership forum.

Its inaugural meeting will be held next week, with the I PROMISE School and I PROMISE Village in Akron as the backdrop.

“We all want change. And we demand equality. But we can’t just talk about it. We need to be about it. Systemic racism in public education is real. When your zip code determines your value or level of education, it creates a vicious cycle for the kids and families trying to make it out. “My Foundation has been at this important work for years now, challenging the systemic disparities and tackling racism at its root. With the I Promise School, we’re creating a model for how it can be done within – not around – the public school system. We’ve still got a long way to go, but we’re seeing progress. And we hope the I Promise Huddle can be a place for those direct conversations that can lead to action across the country in every city, every community.”

The quote from LeBron James is at the top of the agenda for the multi-day event.

The mission is to bring together diverse perspectives and viewpoints to create change that starts in their community.

The invitation-only event includes students, entrepreneurs, CEOs, and activists.

“Now is the time to take action so that every child has the opportunity to realize their potential,” Brian Hooks, CEO of Stand Together said.