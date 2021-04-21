LeBron James deletes tweet on Columbus police shooting of teen, explains why

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles. If James gets his way, NBA arenas and other sports venues around the country will be mega polling sites for the November general election. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(WJW) — Los Angeles Lakers player and former Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James is making headlines Wednesday for a now-deleted social media post reacting to the deadly police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

On Wednesday, James tweeted a photo of the officer involved in the shooting with a caption reading “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY.” The tweet has since been deleted.

Later, James shared his reasoning for the post.

“This isn’t about one officer,” he said. “It’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”

James also added that he took the tweet down his original because it was “being used to create more hate.”

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

Bryant was shot and killed by an officer on Legion Lane on the east side of Columbus Tuesday evening. Police responded to the scene after a caller told 911 dispatchers someone was trying to stab her. It is not known who made that call.

Video from body-worn cameras shows the teen, armed with a knife, try to stab two others, according to police. The officer can be heard yelling, “Get down” repeatedly before firing four shots. Officials say they do not have the information right now to determine what would have happened if the officer had not fired those shots.

This incident remains under investigation. Ohio BCI is conducting a criminal investigation, while the Columbus Division of Police does an administrative review.