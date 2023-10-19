*Above video is a recent story about the CAVS making plans to build a new practice facility in Downtown Cleveland.

NEW YORK (WJW) — He breaks NBA records, helps children with education, stars in movies, and commercials, and now is authoring another book.

NBA superstar and Cavs legend LeBron James’ publisher said Thursday that James just released his newest book titled ‘I Am More Than’.

“I Am More Than’ is about believing in yourself and all the amazing things you’re capable of, which no one else can define for you and I hope everyone who reads it feels inspired to be ‘more than’ in everything they do,” James said.

James and acclaimed illustrator Niña Mata teaming up for this new children’s book marks the follow-up to James and Mata’s #1 New York Times bestselling picture book debut ‘I Promise’.

“I Am More Than’ is an empowering and inspirational picture book that shows young readers they are more than one label, trait, or interest and that they can do anything they set their minds to,” according to publisher HarperCollins.

You can learn about pre-sale orders by clicking here.

The book price is listed at $21.99.