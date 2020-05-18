‘Leave it to Beaver’ star Ken Osmond, who played Eddie Haskell, dies at 76

LOS ANGELES – MAY 14: Ken Osmond, best known for portraying Eddie Haskell on the television sitcom, Leave It To Beaver stars on “TV’s All-Time Favorites,” a CBS television special, features survey results from a nationwide poll conducted by Louis Harris & Associates. Revealing the Best Of’s from various categories in television’s popular culture. Originally broadcast May 14, 1995. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

(WJW)– Ken Osmond, the actor who was best known for playing Eddie Haskell on “Leave it to Beaver,” passed away Monday at the age of 76, several media outlets reported.

According to TMZ, Osmond died at his Los Angeles home. Osmond’s son, Eric, told TMZ his father was surrounded by loved ones. Eric described his father as “incredibly kind” and “wonderful,” and said he will be missed.

His cause of death is not yet known.

Variety reports when Osmond auditioned for Eddie Haskell in 1957, it was supposed to be a guest role; but, he ended up appearing throughout the show’s six seasons.

Read more, here.