(WJW) – Josh Beale had his world turned upside down in 2019, when doctors diagnosed his child, Drew, with serious kidney issues.

Only time could tell how bad those issues would become.

“At the time, his kidney function was around 48% and it’s just declined throughout the years,” said Beale.

Just two years later, Drew’s medical team told the family he needed a new kidney. Finding a donor for the then-14-year-old boy could take years, and Josh felt his son needed a miracle.

“I put a Facebook post out, maybe it was the day of the diagnosis, saying, ‘help me save my hero,’” Beale said.

That post was seen by thousands of people, thanks in part to the 501st Legion. In his spare time, Josh volunteers with the nonprofit, dressing up as Star Wars characters for charity.

“I have been a Star Wars nerd my entire life. I actually joined the 501st as a way to give back,” he said.

But then came a plot twist fit for Hollywood.

“So I’m reading over it and I notice that I matched. I matched the bare minimum requirements to at least get tested,” said Melvin Woods, who saw Josh’s post online because he is a fellow member of the 501st Legion.

The fellow dad wanted to help.

“If my children were in the same position, I would want someone to step up,” Woods said.

After many months of testing, doctor’s confirmed Woods was a perfect match for Drew.

But before committing to surgery, Woods had to explain why he would do this for a stranger. His answer: that’s what dads are for.

“That’s why I took the leap of faith. It’s just a kidney, I’ll be fine with the other one,” said Woods.

Beale and Woods have never met, but they are bonded by their love of Star Wars. However, a new bond will form between the two men next month through kidney transplant surgery.

May the force be with Melvin, Drew and their medical teams on that day.