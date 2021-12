CLEVELAND (WJW)– Lay’s Potato Chips unveiled its own vodka on Thursday.

The limited-edition alcohol was created in partnership with Oregon-based Eastside Distilling, which “transformed their signature, proprietary potatoes into a one-of-a-kind, crisp, clean vodka.”

The 750-mililiter bottle sells for $40 on the distiller’s website.