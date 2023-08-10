PLANO, Texas (WJW) – Lay’s is unveiling Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed flavored potato chips, a fusion of two iconic chip brands.

The inspiration for this flavor innovation comes from Ruffles All Dressed, Canada’s number one Ruffles chip flavor, Lays says.

According to the company, the All Dressed made a successful debut in the United States in 2015, but the flavor disappeared from shelves in 2021.

Lay’s is now reviving the seasoning by merging it with its Kettle Cooked potato chips, creating something tangy, sweet and savory, the company says.

“Lay’s is at the forefront of flavor innovation, and our Lay’s Flavor Swap program has been instrumental in bringing joy to our fans,” said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “With Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed flavored potato chips, we’ve listened to our consumers’ desires by bringing back Ruffles All Dressed while adding a fresh twist with Lay’s Kettle Cooked.”

In addition to the Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed, Lay’s is also reintroducing popular favorites from past Flavor Swap campaigns including:

LAY’S CHEETOS Cheese flavored: An exciting fusion of Cheetos’ cheesiness and Lay’s classic potato chip crispiness awaits inside this bag.

LAY’S DORITOS COOL RANCH flavored: Lay’s iconic potato chips meet the iconic flavor of Doritos Cool Ranch for a pairing that is sure to please.

LAY’S WAVY FUNYUNS Onion flavored: The enjoyment of Funyuns rings is now available in Lay’s Wavy potato chips, offering the same irresistible onion flavor.

The new flavors are expected to be available at retailers across the nation this month.

