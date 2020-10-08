Layoffs continue with 840,000 new jobless claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – People in Ohio filed 18,592 new jobless claims last week.

That’s according to data reported to the U.S. Department of Labor by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS.)

That number is in addition to 255,623 people who remain out of work in Ohio.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims



Initial claims were 840,000 for the week ending 10/3 (-9,000).



Insured unemployment was 10,976,000 for the week ending 9/26 (-1,003,000).https://t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW — US Labor Department (@USDOL) October 8, 2020

Nationwide, 840,000 people sought jobless aid.

That’s in addition to 10,976,000 people who remain out of work across America.

