Lawsuit filed against Ohio business that sold N95 masks for hundreds of dollars

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a Chagrin Falls seller for selling N95 masks for more than 18 times the price.

According to AG Yost, Mario Salwan and others operated an eBay store and sold packages of 10 N95 masks to 15 purchasers at prices ranging from $360 to $375.

The masks retail for about $2.05.

As the state faces a critical shortage of PPE, AG Yost today filed a lawsuit against an individual from NE Ohio and his co-conspirators for hoarding N95 masks and selling them online for nearly 18 times the retail price.



“We will continue to take action against anyone else in this state price gouging during this pandemic,” Yost said.

According to the lawsuit, an emergency room nurse whose husband is an emergency room physician came across the listing and urged Salwan to reconsider his prices.

“You and your husband should work for free during this crisis, you are greedy!” Salwan responded, according to the suit.

The state wants Salwan to surrender the masks and a restraining order, as well as equitable relief.