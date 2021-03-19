Lawsuit filed against Lordstown Motors Corp. claims fraud

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. Mike DeWine touring the Lordstown facility in June of 2020.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP/WJW) — A shareholder lawsuit has been filed against an electric truck startup company in Ohio claiming it has defrauded investors.

The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in Youngstown claims Lordstown Motors Corp. has misled investors about the number of trucks that have been pre-ordered and when production will begin at the massive assembly plant the company bought from General Motors in 2019.

We have just released our Q4 and full year 2020 earnings results ahead of our inaugural earnings call today at 4:30pm ET. To learn more, visit https://t.co/wAvl5DcxeT. #RideWithLordstown #Workforit pic.twitter.com/lKfI75D27I — Lordstown Motors (@LordstownMotors) March 17, 2021

Plaintiff Matthew Rico seeks to have the lawsuit certified as a class-action complaint.

One of the company’s first prototypes caught fire in January 10 minutes into its initial test drive.

The company has repeatedly posted videos of employees and equipment during the development of the Endurance on its Facebook page.

A company spokesperson didn’t not respond to an emailed request for comment.

However, earlier this week Lordstown Motors President Steve Burns said, “There’s always haters. I quoted Taylor Swift to somebody the other day, ‘Haters going to hate, hate, hate, hate, hate. You gotta shake it off.'”

