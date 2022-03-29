CLEVELAND (WJW) – An abuse survivor is suing the Cleveland Catholic Diocese over allegations that the church failed to protect him from sexual abuse by a former Catholic priest.

The 19-year-old man, identified as John Doe, filed a lawsuit Monday against the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

“He’s had a rough four years. This started when he was 14-years-old. He was manipulated into sexual molestation,” said attorney Konrad Kircher, who represents the victim.

Kircher said the victim alleged Robert McWilliams raped and sexually molested him in 2017 when McWilliams was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Strongsville.

McWilliams committed suicide last month while serving a life sentence for multiple child sexual exploitation crimes.

“My client was satisfied with the criminal case against McWilliams. However, he was shocked and frustrated by the suicide,” Kircher said.

The lawsuit alleged that the Diocese obtained information about McWilliams during his time as a seminarian that revealed McWilliams “presented a threat of harm to children.”

The suit goes on to say that McWilliams “perpetrated his crimes” using technology owned, provided, and supported by the diocese.

“Employers, school districts all have locks on their internet networks to prevent their employees from accessing forbidden websites. This priest had no controls on him,” Kircher said.

FOX 8 reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland who said they are reviewing the lawsuit and cannot comment on it.

They went to say, “The Diocese continues to offer prayers for all those impacted by the reprehensible crimes of Robert McWilliams. The Diocese has been a leader in the protection of children for the past two decades and remains committed to creating safe environments for children in the parishes and schools throughout the Diocese.”

The victim is seeking $1 million in damages.