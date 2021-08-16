Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexually abusing 12-year-old in 1965: Reports

US legend Bob Dylan performs on stage during the 21st edition of the Vieilles Charrues music festival on July 22, 2012 in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France. AFP PHOTO / FRED TANNEAU (Photo credit should read FRED TANNEAU/AFP/GettyImages)

NEW YORK CITY (WJW) — Musician Bob Dylan is being sued for sexual abuse that allegedly took place decades ago, multiple outlets reported Monday afternoon.

In a lawsuit filed with the Manhattan Supreme Court Friday, a woman accused the now 80-year-old of grooming and molesting her over a six-week period in 1965 when she was only 12 years old, Page Six first reported.

Referred to as J.C. in the suit, the plaintiff said Dylan gave her alcohol and drugs at his Chelsea Hotel apartment and then sexually abused her, the New York Daily News reported.

“Dylan exploited his status as a musician by grooming J.C. to gain her trust and obtain control over her as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C.,” the suit reportedly said.

According to the suit, the woman still suffers from anxiety and depression following the events of 1965. Dylan is being sued for assault, battery, false imprisonment and infliction of emotional distress.

Under the temporary New York’s Child Victims Act timeframe, which ended Friday, victims could file lawsuits against people who allegedly abused them when they were minors without having to worry about a statute of limitations.

“The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” representatives for Dylan reported to TMZ.