Lawmakers push bill that would allow Texans to carry handguns without permit, training

TINLEY PARK, IL – DECEMBER 17: A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store on December 17, 2012 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Americans purchased a record number of guns in 2012 and gun makers have reported a record high in demand. Firearm sales have surged recently as speculation of stricter gun laws and a re-instatement of the assault weapons ban following the mass school shooting in Connecticut . (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW) — Lawmakers in Texas have proposed a bill that would allow residents to carry a firearm without a permit.

House Bill 1911 (HB 1911) would eliminate the requirement of a license in order to carry a firearm outside of a person’s home or vehicle.

Passing a training class would also be optional.

According to the bill, people engaging in criminal conduct or those with gang affiliation would not be eligible to carry a weapon.

Texans would still need to have a carry permit when traveling to other states that require them.

HB 1911 was passed out of the state’s House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee. It still needs to be voted on in the full House and the Senate.

If passed, the legislation would go into effect on September 1.