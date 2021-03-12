Lawmakers propose bill renaming Mosquito Lake State Park to ‘Donald J. Trump State Park’

President Donald Trump arrives at the “Stop The Steal” Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Some Ohio lawmakers have proposed that a state park be renamed in honor of former President Donald Trump.

According to Rep. Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta), the proposed bill would rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park.

He says this move is meant to be a tribute honoring the “commitment and dedication” that Trump showed the people of Trumbull County.

Loychik released the following statement Friday regarding the bill:

“This legislation is meant to honor the commitment and dedication that our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, bestowed upon the great people of Trumbull County. I witnessed the unprecedented and astounding support that President Trump received from constituents across the 63rd District and on Mosquito Lake State Park. This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that was very well-received with my constituency and the state. I will soon be introducing this bill to recognize the triumphs Trump brought over the last four years to this great nation and the Buckeye state. I have more exciting news to come on this initiative, stay tuned!” Rep. Mike Loychik

According to a memo Loychik sent the Ohio House, he plans to introduce the legislation soon. He is also looking for potential co-sponsors.

The memo was shared on social media by Rep. Richard Brown (D-Canal Winchester).

Ohioans' are struggling with an addiction crisis, economic disruption, and a pandemic that the other guy said would disappear just like magic.



Instead of addressing these pressing issues, Ohio House Republicans are spending their time flattering the Insurrectionist in Chief. pic.twitter.com/cskXVGdKHv — State Rep Rich Brown (@reprichbrown) March 12, 2021

Brown argues that the bill is an example of lawmakers neglecting “pressing issues” and instead “spending their time flattering the Insurrectionist in Chief.”

The Donald J. Trump State Park bill is not the first proposed tribute to the former president. Last month, two Ohio lawmakers proposed a bill that would declare June 14 as “President Donald J. Trump Day.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Florida recently proposed a bill that would rename one of the state’s major highways to “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”