Law firm offering $20K for information on Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WJW) — A law form in North Port, Florida, is offering $20,000 for information leading directly to the exact whereabouts of missing person Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming after a search when her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

This image from police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. (Courtesy: Moab Police Dept. via AP)

Petito and Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

The personal injury law firm, Boohoff Law, P.A, dedicated to acquiring monetary compensation for those who have suffered injuries due to the negligence of others, is asking anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).