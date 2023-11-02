APPLE CREEK, Ohio (WJW) – Law enforcement says a woman reported missing out of Wayne County Wednesday evening has been found.

Previous reporting:

Diane Wiles, 81, was last seen leaving her Apple Creek home on Grange Street around 6:20 p.m.

According to investigators, she left in a family member’s car, a white 2017 Chevy Silverado with Ohio plate number JMM6890.

Wiles is 5’3″ with brown hair and blue eyes. According to investigators, she has a history of cancer and Alzheimer’s and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.