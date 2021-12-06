Law enforcement investigates threats impacting Lorain, Elyria City Schools

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating threats made on social media impacting the Elyria City School district and the Lorain City School district.

In Elyria, the district says it was notified Sunday evening about a post on social media about threats of violence at Westwood Middle School.

The district says parents will be notified via phone before school Monday morning.

Law enforcement will be at Westwood Monday.

The Elyria Police Department and Lorain County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Lorain City Schools reports it was notified about an Instagram threat late Sunday night.

They say the post was not tied to Lorain City Schools or their students, however, district leaders are working with the Lorain Police Department to find out more about where the post originated.

The district safety hotline is 1-844-732-3764.