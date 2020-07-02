Law enforcement captures man wanted for murder in front of family in Canton

Editor’s Note: The video above is about the capture of a fugitive college student.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted for a murder at a Canton carwash in June is now in custody.

Dometrious Boles, 31, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Team (SOFAST).

Dometrious Boles (Photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals)

Investigators say Boles shot and killed Jermain Gator at a carwash in Canton on June 11 in front of the victim’s wife and children.

Members of the task force worked closely with Canton and Massillon Police Departments to develop leads and tracked Boles to an apartment in Westerville.

He faces charges of aggravated murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary.

