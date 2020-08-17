Law enforcement across Ohio and two other states search for man wanted in Canton murder

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of Tobiah Harshaw.

Tobiah Harshaw

Harshaw, 42, is wanted for the shooting death of Kyle Reedy in Canton.

Canton police say Harshaw shot and killed Reedy on June 24 in the 1000 block of 5th St. SW.

Police say after the shooting, Harshaw stole Reed’s vehicle, a 2019 grey Kia Forte.

He hasn’t been seen since.

The vehicle was recovered by law enforcement in Columbus.

Police say Harshaw is known to frequent Canton, Columbus, Chicago, and Houston.

If you have information that can help investigators, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

