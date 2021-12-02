‘Laverne and Shirley’ actor Eddie Mekka passes away at 69

UNITED STATES – JULY 01: LAVERNE & SHIRLEY – “We’re in the Army, Now 1” 11/15/79 Cindy Williams, Eddie Mekka, Penny Marshall (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

(WJW) — “Laverne and Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka has passed away at 69.

Mekka’s brother, Warren Mekjian, confirmed the news to Fox News Thursday.

“Everybody was proud of Eddie’s accomplishments on TV and he was a funny guy,” Mekjian told Fox News.“Eddie always loved to dance and sing and makes jokes. He always tried to make people laugh and enjoy themselves.”

Mekjian said Mekka was found at his Newhall, Ca., home on Nov. 27.

A cause of death has not been given. But Mekjian said he was hospitalized about six months ago with a blood clot.

Mekka appeared as Carmine in “Laverne and Shirley” from 1976 through 1983. He later appeared on shows including “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” “Moonlighting,” and “Family Matters.”