AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Monday morning, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett will hold an 11 a.m. press conference.

The daily briefings started last week “in order to provide timely and consistent safety updates” following the police- involved shooting death of 25-year-old Jayland Walker.

Sunday morning, Horrigan lifted a downtown curfew that had been put in place amid protests and civil unrest in the city. Horrigan said the curfew would be lifted unless any additional public safety concerns arose.

Last week, the family of Jayland Walker laid the 25-year-old to rest and responded to autopsy results that show Walker was shot 46 times by police.

On Friday, the city released updates on city and police policy in light of the recent events. In a press release, the mayor revealed what was included in a 5-year plan conducted by the Racial Equity and Social Justice Task Force. Some of their recommendations have already been implemented and others are still being reviewed.

It’s not clear what will come out of Monday morning’s press briefing. The mayor has recently said city officials will reconsider the frequency of the meetings going forward.

The press conference will be live streamed on FOX8.com.