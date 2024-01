LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Fairport Harbor Schools in Lake County announced McKinley Elementary would not reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2 as expected after the holiday week.

According to a post on Facebook shortly before 8 a.m., the district said, “Sorry for the late notice, the heat will not restart this morning at Mckinley. School is canceled for McKinley only today Jan. 2, 2024.”

Classes for the rest of the district are expected to resume as normal after the holiday break.