Last-minute Valentine ideas for procrastinators

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You don’t have to be living a fairytale to celebrate the ones you love in Cleveland.

Kristen Jantonio with Destination Cleveland stopped by FOX 8 Extra to fill us in on some ways you can mark the day with friends or family.

Public Square The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink will be open from 4-10 p.m., and there will be special Valentine’s Day pricing – buy one skating admission and your plus one skates for free There will also be a free Valentine’s Day fireworks show synchronized to your favorite love songs. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.



Cleveland Museum of Art The Cleveland Museum of Art will host a day of programs celebrating love in all its forms. Residents can check out the new free special exhibition “PROOF: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet,” take a love-inspired guided tour or even grab a specialty cocktail at Provenance. Friday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-9p.m.



Cleveland Orchestra During Valentine’s Day weekend, the Cleveland Orchestra will be performing “Beethoven and Mozart.” And on Sunday Feb. 16, free public tours will be offered. Friday, Feb. 14 – Sunday, Feb. 16



House of Blues Three shows are taking place on Valentine’s Day at the House of Blues in Downtown Cleveland – Valentine’s Day Dinner and a Show featuring Sinatra CLE, Boy Band Review, and Silent Party – R&B Lovers & Friends Edition. Valentine’s Day Dinner and Sinatra CLE – dinner reservations start at 5pm with the Sinatra CLE performance taking place from 7-9 p.m. Boy Band Review – doors open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Silent Party – R&B Lovers & Friends Edition – 10 p.m.-2a.m., must be 21+ to attend



Mahall’s Mahall’s in Lakewood is hosting the “Sweetheart’s Sock Hop: 50s Valentine’s Dance Party.” DJs will be spinning 50s vinyl; retro cocktail specials will be offered and there is a prize for best dressed! Friday, Feb. 14, beginning at 9 p.m.; tickets cost $5



Society Lounge Society Lounge in Downtown Cleveland is hosting a Valentine’s Day cocktail class! The class will focus on champagne cocktails. Attendees will learn about the history of these cocktails, and then try making their own drinks. Sunday, Feb. 16, 5-6:30 p.m.; tickets cost $35



Cleveland Dessert Festival The first Cleveland Dessert Festival will feature the very best sweets in the city. Guests will be able to enjoy 20+ dessert samples from participating vendors and can vote for their favorite dessert. Sunday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m.-2p.m.; tickets cost $15



Great Lakes Brewing Company Great Lakes Brewing Company is hosting an “Anti-Valentine’s Day Party” where “singles, couples and the hopelessly unromantic are all welcome.” The evening includes drink tickets, hors d’oeuvres, a cupcake decorating station and a photo booth. Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.; tickets cost $45



If you don’t plan on leaving the house, Jet’s Pizza has some cute ideas for dinner.

While supplies last, all Jet’s Pizza locations are selling heart-shaped pizza, bread and cinnamon sticks on Valentine’s Day only.

