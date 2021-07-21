Secretary LaRose encourages early voting during Cleveland visit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose paid a visit to Cleveland Wednesday morning.

He met with election officials at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Early Voting Center, encouraging early voting in Ohio’s Special Congressional Primary Election for the state’s 11th Congressional District.

The special election is set for August 3, and you can begin voting for the primary election starting August 17.

LaRose is also encouraging Ohioans to become poll workers. Cuyahoga County is about 600 workers short and Summit County also needs them.

He said poll workers get a chance to educate themselves on the election process.

“We live in a time where all kinds of false information circulates around on the internet. There’s just a certain mythology that develops around elections where people make up things that aren’t really true and spread them around on social media,” LaRose said. “If you want to be an elections expert and understand why Ohioans are confident in the honesty of our process, sign to be a poll worker.”

Anyone who wants to become a poll worker can sign up at the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.