Large water main break impacting several east side communities; Boil advisory in effect

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A large water main break has impacted several Northeast Ohio communities Sunday morning prompting the city to issue a drinking water warning.

The 42-inch water main break occurred on Dorsh Road. Due to the break, illness-causing organisms may have entered the water supply, Cleveland Water reports.

While there is no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, the possibility does exist, so Cleveland Water has issued a drinking water warning as a precaution.

The warning is in effect for portions of Highland Heights, Richmond Heights, Lyndhurst and South Euclid.

The affected area is bounded by Monticello/Wilson Mills on the north, Green Road on the west, Cedar Road on the south, and Brainard Road on the east.

Courtesy: Cleveland Water

Residents in this area should boil their water before use or use bottled water until further notice.

Cleveland Water says to do the following:

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Officials also note that water borne illness may include nausea and stomach discomfort. Residents who experience these symptoms should consult with a medical professional.

Additionally, Cleveland Water says that while the break is on a water main that is not used for direct service to customers, it may also cause additional disruptions in water quality including discolored water and/or potentially a temporary increase in lead levels in the drinking water.

As a precaution, residents may want to use a water filter to temporarily filter any water used for drinking, cooking and teeth brushing. The filter should be certified to remove lead.

Meanwhile, some FOX 8 viewers have reported flooding and other water-related damage in their communities.

One South Euclid resident claims water has been coming down from a broken pipe for several hours now.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Have you been impacted by the water main break? Send us photos of the damage in your home or community by clicking the submit button below or emailing tips@fox8.com.

