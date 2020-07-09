Large water main break causes road closures in Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Water Department is on the scene of a water main break in Parma.
Peal Road is closed from York Rd. to Ackley Rd.
The Parma Heights Police Department says a large water main break has caused significant damage to the road and there is a lot of flooding in the area because of it.
The road may remain closed through morning rush hour, according to police.
There is no estimate on when the repairs will be complete.
