1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Large water main break causes road closures in Parma

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Water Department is on the scene of a water main break in Parma.

Peal Road is closed from York Rd. to Ackley Rd.

The Parma Heights Police Department says a large water main break has caused significant damage to the road and there is a lot of flooding in the area because of it.

Parma water main break

The road may remain closed through morning rush hour, according to police.

There is no estimate on when the repairs will be complete.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral