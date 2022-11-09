CLEVELAND (WJW) – There’s a large police presence at the Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital for a potential threat Wednesday night.

According to Cleveland Clinic officials, they became aware of a threat at the hospital around 7 p.m. and police were called to the scene.

Out of caution, the hospital is on diversion for EMS and the facility is on lockdown to visitors.

Cleveland and Cuyahoga police are helping Cleveland Clinic police with the investigation.

We’re working to gather more information on this developing story.