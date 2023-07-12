*Above video is a recent story about Akron City Schools using a new security feature.

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Canton City School Board approved buying a weapons detection system.

School leaders say the system will be up and running by the start of this school year.

The walk-through detectors will be installed at multiple entrances at STEAMM Academy at Hartford, Early College at Lehman, Crenshaw Middle School, McKinley High School, and the downtown Timken Career Campus.

School officials said the new weapons detection system will be a cordless system and not walk-through.

Hand-held weapon detectors will also be purchased for the elementary schools as needed, board members said.

