Large gas spill on Portage Lake under investigation in New Franklin

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) – The New Franklin Fire Department and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are investigating the source of a large gas spill on Portage Lakes.

The fire department responded Monday around 7:30 p.m. near the State Route 619 Bridge near State Park drive.

According to a press release, firefighters could see and smell the gasoline.

The gasoline on the water stretched north into Coventry Township.

They put down containment booms to try and collect and contain the fuel.

Ohio EPA is overseeing the cleanup and monitoring the situation, according to a press release.

They say the source of the spill is unknown.

Click on the links below for the latest stories from FOX 8