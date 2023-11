CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Smoke and flames that ripped through several storage unit buildings in Cleveland early Thursday morning could be seen from a nearby interstate.

At about 4 a.m., fire crews were called to the storage units located near the intersection of Wetzel Avenue near W. 58th Street.

The flames and smoke could be seen from nearby I-480 and Ridge Road.

There’s been no word on what caused the fire. There are no reports of injuries.