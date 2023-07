WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A Westlake condo building caught on fire Friday afternoon.

According to the Westlake Police Department, the fire happened at the Crossings Village located on the 1400 block of East Crossings Place just after 1 p.m.

According to police, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported to the police department.

The Westlake Fire Department is actively investigating the cause of the apartment fire.