Large crime scene in Garfield Heights where police find man shot in the street

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Garfield Heights detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man Wednesday.

Officers responded to the intersection of E. 136th St. and Christine Ave. just after midnight for a report of a man shot.







E. 136th St. and Christine Ave., Garfield Heights

According to a press release from Garfield Heights police, officers found a 54-year-old man who was unresponsive.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FOX 8 crews at the scene say Garfield Heights police had a large crime scene with over 15 evidence markers.

Shell casings and a bike were among the evidence collected.

The victim has not been identified.

Police don’t have any information about a suspect.

If you can help police, call (216)475-5686.