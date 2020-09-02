Large crime scene in Garfield Heights where police find man shot in the street

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Garfield Heights detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man Wednesday.
Officers responded to the intersection of E. 136th St. and Christine Ave. just after midnight for a report of a man shot.
According to a press release from Garfield Heights police, officers found a 54-year-old man who was unresponsive.
Police say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
FOX 8 crews at the scene say Garfield Heights police had a large crime scene with over 15 evidence markers.
Shell casings and a bike were among the evidence collected.
The victim has not been identified.
Police don’t have any information about a suspect.
If you can help police, call (216)475-5686.