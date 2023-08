CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating an overnight homicide near E. 30th Street and Cedar Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

FOX 8 crews reported a large crime scene with evidence markers spread throughout the property.