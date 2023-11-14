ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 70 is shut down in both directions in Licking County after a fiery crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a bus was rear-ended by a semi-truck on I-70 West near the Smoke Road underpass. Troopers said multiple injuries were reported in the crash.

I-70 is closed eastbound at State Route 310 and westbound at State Route 158 near Kirkersville. Traffic is being forced to exit, with U.S. 40 running parallel to I-70 between the two exits.

Camera footage showed a large presence of emergency crews and at least one fire on the highway, approximately 26 miles east of Downtown, Columbus.

NBC4 is send multiple crews to the location, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is expected to provide an update at some point.