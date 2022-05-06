AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is investigating a break-in at the Genesis Program.

Officers were called to the building on Johnston Street Thursday morning. An employee reported someone pried open the back door and stole multiple laptops.

Akron police said at least two suspects were involved. They were seen carrying the stolen property from the building and going east on Johnston Street.

The Genesis Program provides services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Ti. Summit County Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637.