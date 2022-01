CLEVELAND (WJW)– Three lanes on Interstate 77 south in Cleveland were closed for part of Thursday afternoon because of a crash.

The traffic was restricted on I-77 at Interstate 490 and East 55th Street, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. The lanes were reopened shortly before 4 p.m.

The lane closures caused delays heading into the evening commute, which could be further complicated by snow flurries.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga County through early Friday morning.