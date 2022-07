AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The left 2 lanes were blocked on I-77 North at V. Odom in Akron after a crash.

Traffic now getting by. 2 left lanes blocked. https://t.co/2ZP9xG5qME — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 20, 2022

A heavy police presence responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner tells FOX 8 their office responded to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 for more developments.