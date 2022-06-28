Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
by: Cris Belle
Posted: Jun 28, 2022 / 08:01 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 28, 2022 / 09:03 AM EDT
Independence (WJW) — All lanes have reopened on I-480 East beyond SR-176 North to I-77 after a semi crash on Tuesday morning.
Traffic is still slow from State Road.
Update: lanes have reopened. 480E still slow from State – 77 https://t.co/ywF1SigCKn
There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash.
