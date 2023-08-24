NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – A landmark in North Olmsted collapsed overnight on Wednesday.

Pictures show what’s left of The Pinball Shoppe at the corner of Lorain and Butternut Ridge Roads.

Police say a neighbor called them just before midnight on Wednesday when she saw and heard what happened.

Part of the building, near the back, collapsed onto a car.

No one was hurt. It’s not clear what exactly caused the building to collapse, but it happened during Wednesday night storms.

The business that specializes in the sale and repair or arcade games has been in operation for more than 40 years.

It wasn’t the only building to collapse during the severe weather. A parking garage in Willowick also suffered damage.