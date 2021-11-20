Lakewood tattoo shop shot up with BB gun for fifth time, police looking for suspect

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood police are searching for the man who walked down Madison Avenue and shot up a tattoo shop with a BB gun. This is the fifth time the shop was targeted.

Lakewood Electric Tattoo was the first tattoo shop to come to Lakewood. Since their opening in 2018, their shop has been shot with a BB gun five times. That includes around 3 a.m. Thursday.

“At this point we just need him to stop,” said Chuck Uhler, the owner of Lakewood Electric Tattoo.

This time a suspect was caught on surveillance video. The bullet holes are in similar locations this time to the past four times and the surveillance video shows them why.

“We used to think it was coming from a car since the bullet holes are the same height,” said shop manager Miles Baker. “But now we’re seeing he’s shooting from hip level.”

WJW photo

With this being the fifth time this shop was vandalized, the costs are starting to add up. They have spent more than $5,000 over a three year period on repairs.

“We have to front the cost ourselves,” said Baker. “It’s a lot of money and the storefront is an important part of our business.”

Uhler added, “It’s not about the money anymore. We’ll repair it and we’ll move on but the guy just needs to stop.”

The employees say they don’t recognize the man in the surveillance video and they say they don’t know anyone who would be holding a grudge against them. However, they do have a message for this person.

“You don’t have to sneak around at 3 a.m.,” said Baker. “We’re open noon to 8 if you want stop up and talk to us we can talk like adults. You can let us know what your problem is and we’re willing to listen to you.”

Lakewood Police are investigating this case. If you know anything about this incident or if you recognize the person in the surveillance video you are asked to contact police.