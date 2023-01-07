LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A beloved local sweet shop is soon closing its doors.

The owner of Fear’s Confections recently announced plans to shut down after a final Valentine’s Day, citing a mix of reasons.

“Unfortunately, the time has come to share with you some bad news,” Cassandra Fear shared on Instagram. “As of 9 p.m. on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, Fear’s Confections will be closing our doors for good. After much deliberation, discussions, and tears shared among my family and staff, we have determined that this is for the best.”

The business has been around for 13 years, first opening in the Collinwood neighborhood before hopping over to its Madison Avenue location in Lakewood.

Through the years, fans were delighted by the whimsical brownies and fun chocolate creations.

Read the full goodbye statement from the owner right here. The shop reopens in person on Jan. 17, following a holiday break but online orders are accepted now.