Lakewood responds to recent gun violence: ‘We will prosecute to the fullest extent’

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood officials announced Wednesday they are taking measures in response to recent gun violence in the community.

On April 13 around 6 p.m., police were called to Madison Park and after arriving found an 18-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

In response to this incident and other recent gun violence, Lakewood says it’s stepping up its security in the community by:

increasing patrols, especially in the Madison Park area

deploying a dedicated police presence in the park seven days a week during peak hours

enhancing security cameras, which have assisted in other recent gun violence cases

creating a community-wide response effort to address the trauma caused by the incidents

In a statement from Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, she wishes a full recovery for the victim and also thanks first responders.

But to the suspects, she issues a warning: “Lakewood is not a place for violent criminals. If you have or use illegal firearms in Lakewood, we will prosecute to the fullest extent the law allows. Our police are in our parks right now and they will continue to be there. Our police are patrolling Lakewood. We are ready.”