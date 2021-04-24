LIVE: Lakewood residents, community leaders hold gathering to address recent string of gun violence

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood community leaders and residents are gathering at the Madison Park Basketball Court to “get the hoops back.”

Event organizers say they are also trying to promote inclusive planning and development through community engagement and direct action.

The event will feature several speakers, pick-up basketball, and other festivities.

This gathering comes after the Lakewood Police Department has recommended temporarily closing the basketball courts at Madison Park due to the ongoing investigation of a recent shooting.

The shooting at Madison Park left an 18-year-old man injured. Two suspects were arrested. One of those suspects — 18-year-old Emmanuel M. Cedeno — is charged with attempted murder.

Lakewood has also seen a recent string of gun violence that includes a shooting last week in the parking lot of Game On, a shooting inside a Metro PCS store last month and several armed carjackings.