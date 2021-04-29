Lakewood reinstalls basketball hoops at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Residents celebrated the return of the basketball hoops at Madison Park in Lakewood on Thursday.

“It’s awesome that the hoops are back up,” said Aaron Pearl, resident.

The hoops were taken down by the city while police investigated a shooting that happened there earlier this month.

Pearl is among the residents who rallied to get the hoops back.

“The city absolutely heard our message. I really have great things to say about the people we’ve had contact with,” said Pearl.

“I’ve been a supporter of basketball at Madison Park for a very long time,” said City Council President Dan O’Malley.

O’Malley says bringing the hoops back is the right move.

“99 percent of the people who enjoy that court do so safely and responsibly. We aren’t going to surrender it to a few bad apples in the community,” said O’Malley.

As an additional safety precaution, the city will have increased police presence at Madison Park. Residents say, there will also be increased community presence.

“We want this to be a welcoming, inclusive space for everyone. The courts, obviously, there were some mixed feelings,” said Mary Brown, resident.

“You have to remember that basketball isn’t the problem,” added O’Malley.

Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Meantime, residents say they are planning a community block party every Saturday at the park.