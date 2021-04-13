Lakewood police: Teen in surgery after being shot in chest at Madison Park

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot at Madison Park Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the south side of the park just after 6:45 p.m. for reports of a man shot.

When they arrived on scene, officers found the teen had been shot in the chest twice.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was in some kind of altercation at the park prior to being shot. Police say the nature of the altercation, however, and the identities of involved parties are currently under investigation.

Police say he was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.

Lakewood police say they are actively following up on several leads and this incident remains under investigation.