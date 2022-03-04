Lakewood police looking for ‘person of interest’ in hit-and-run crash that injured 73-year-old

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police asked for assistance Friday in their investigation into a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.

According to police, on Feb. 22 at 8:39 p.m., Lakewood officials responded to Bunts Road just north of Detroit Avenue for the report of a man down in the road.

A 73-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, and then later admitted to the ICU.

Police said video shows the man being hit by a car, then being left in the road.

According to Lakewood police, video was obtained of a “person and vehicle of interest.” Police released video and an image of the person of interest, and a photo of the vehicle. See those photos, below.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2017-2019 silver or white Hyundai Sonata.

Lakewood police looking for car that may have been involved in hit-and-run (Image via Lakewood police)

Lakewood police looking for “person of interest” in hit-and-run (image via Lakewood police)

Anyone who may be able to identify the male or the vehicle in the images in this story, or has any information about this crash, is asked to please call Lakewood police at 216-521-6773.