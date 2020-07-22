Lakewood police issue alert for missing endangered 93-year-old man

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 93-year-old man.

Robert Phinney left his home at about 1 p.m. Tuesday to go to Westlake for an E-Check and did not return, police said. He was driving a tan 2010 Dodge Journey with license plate LL700.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lakewood police at 216-521-6773.

