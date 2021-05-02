Lakewood police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Lakewood police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old resident dead.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex located at the intersection of Elmwood and Madison Avenues around 9:20 a.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired.

Officers found several spent shell casings outside of an apartment door. Authorities say they forced entry into the unit after they didn’t receive a response from anyone inside.

Inside the unity, police located the victim who had been shot in the head. Police say he was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification by the medical examiner’s office.

Officials arrested a 19-year-old man at the scene several hours after the shooting. Police say his possible involvement in the incident remains under investigation and that his identity is being withheld pending the filing of any formal charges.

Officials are working to identify other people who may have been present during the shooting and are working on several promising leads.

This investigation is ongoing. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.